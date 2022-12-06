Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.