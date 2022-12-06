Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $189,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

