KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KREF stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 519,584 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

