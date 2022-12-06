Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE INGR opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.