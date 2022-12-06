Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Critical Contrast

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 885.64%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -194.39% Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -141.16% -58.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.52 million ($0.03) -0.61 Syros Pharmaceuticals $23.49 million 1.03 -$86.56 million ($16.41) -0.23

Skye Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Skye Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. Skye Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

