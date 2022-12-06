Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) & DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) Head-To-Head Review

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.54% 20.93% 7.53% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and DNAPrint Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $35.40 billion 0.31 $390.98 million $8.49 25.34 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

95.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charles River Laboratories International and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 12 0 2.86 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $298.42, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%.

Risk and Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

