Head to Head Analysis: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.42 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -13.92

Analyst Recommendations

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rumble and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 132.04%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Rumble.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Rumble on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

