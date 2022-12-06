Financial Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74% DigitalOcean -4.94% -6.50% -0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alphabet and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alphabet and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 18 0 2.95 DigitalOcean 2 2 5 0 2.33

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $144.43, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $42.42, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Alphabet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.02 $76.03 billion $5.04 19.83 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 6.51 -$19.50 million ($0.24) -120.71

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats DigitalOcean on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

