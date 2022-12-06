Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $125.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

