SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $110.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.42.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 68.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 47.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

