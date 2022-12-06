Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $7.45

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Angi stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

