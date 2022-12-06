Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Declines By 7.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.