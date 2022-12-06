Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Drops By 7.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

