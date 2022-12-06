Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Katapult Price Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Katapult alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Katapult news, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Katapult

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 8.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,361,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 420,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.