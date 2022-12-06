Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expands By 5.1%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 476,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kamada stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

