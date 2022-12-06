Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 209,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP An Hui purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at $192,184.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

See Also

