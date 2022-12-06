Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Drops By 7.0%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.