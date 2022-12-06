Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 9.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 20,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

