Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:INTR opened at 2.18 on Tuesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.05 and a 12 month high of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 162.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

