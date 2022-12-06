Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

KALU stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

