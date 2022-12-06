J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.9 %
JBHT stock opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
