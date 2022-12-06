Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

