Analyzing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.30 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.80 MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 638.01%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80%

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats VIQ Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

