Invivyd (IVVD) & The Competition Critical Review

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Invivyd to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invivyd and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00 Invivyd Competitors 819 3793 10614 156 2.66

Invivyd presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.93%. Given Invivyd’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66% Invivyd Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Invivyd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Invivyd has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A -$226.79 million -0.82 Invivyd Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.09

Invivyd’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Invivyd peers beat Invivyd on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.