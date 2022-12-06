Comparing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.38 $138.55 million ($0.87) -8.49 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 13.25 $126.58 million $1.39 22.83

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 3 1 1 2.60 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.73%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -19.40% 6.48% 1.69% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 52.67% 11.09% 4.09%

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

