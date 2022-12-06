SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Critical Comparison

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -111.73% -52.72% -34.15% SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transphorm and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 SunPower 4 10 4 0 2.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.84%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $21.79, suggesting a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than SunPower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 11.56 -$10.23 million ($0.37) -13.27 SunPower $1.32 billion 3.12 -$37.36 million $0.33 71.88

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunPower beats Transphorm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

