Head to Head Review: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% The Liberty Braves Group 2.51% 0.09% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.89 -$2.76 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 3.07 $398.00 million ($0.45) -73.33

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

