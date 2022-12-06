Reviewing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74% AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.64 -$168.07 million 0.19 102.85 AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.71 $35.45 million ($0.23) -55.78

This table compares Kanzhun and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kanzhun and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 AppLovin 0 5 12 0 2.71

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of 21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 209.82%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Kanzhun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

