Comparing SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. SLR Investment pays out 1,171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 3.43% 7.57% 3.07% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $139.35 million 5.90 $59.57 million $0.14 107.29 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLR Investment and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SLR Investment and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 2 3 0 2.33 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

