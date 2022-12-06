Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) versus Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Financial Review

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $80.68 million 0.22 -$62.48 million ($1.09) -0.25 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sientra has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sientra and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56% Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sientra and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sientra currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,794.67%. Bone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 699.57%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Sientra beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

