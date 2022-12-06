Financial Comparison: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.39%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

This table compares Frontier Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.59 $398.00 million $2.68 15.85

Frontier Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 10.79% 5.32% 2.21%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

