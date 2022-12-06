Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 11.35 $1.03 million ($1.43) -81.15

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pine Technology Acquisition and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67

AppFolio has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppFolio beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

