Head to Head Review: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.12) -0.28 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,477.05 -$17.35 million ($0.82) -11.67

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -101.38% -67.17% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.78% -97.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,152.09%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.00%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.