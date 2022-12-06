Analyzing Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Peers

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 91 604 1663 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 487.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 77.84%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.20 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million -0.34

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.44, suggesting that their average share price is 1,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

