CEL-SCI (CVM) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CEL-SCI to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CEL-SCI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 819 3793 10614 156 2.66

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.91%. Given CEL-SCI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12% CEL-SCI Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 -$36.36 million -3.33 CEL-SCI Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.09

CEL-SCI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CEL-SCI competitors beat CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.