TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Analysis

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -15.42% -35.00% -19.93% TRX Gold N/A -12.52% -9.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Golden Minerals and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $25.60 million 1.62 -$2.10 million ($0.03) -8.27 TRX Gold $15.09 million 6.16 -$6.22 million ($0.03) -11.22

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 226.80%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than TRX Gold.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

