Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -5.63% -61.91% -34.47% Perdoceo Education 15.37% 17.44% 13.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Nerdy has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 142.57%. Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.31 -$27.33 million ($0.11) -18.36 Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.35 $109.64 million $1.50 9.29

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Nerdy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

