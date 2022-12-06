Comparing iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -38.77% -14.47% -8.56% Black Knight 31.88% 14.53% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.09 -$19.57 million ($6.19) -0.44 Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.34 $207.90 million $3.19 18.80

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Black Knight 0 5 0 0 2.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Black Knight.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.