Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Head to Head Comparison

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pharvaris has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -24.67% -23.48% Immune Therapeutics N/A -26.18% -314.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 1 3 0 2.40 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pharvaris currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 716.83%. Given Pharvaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($1.87) -1.08 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A $3.59 million N/A N/A

Summary

Pharvaris beats Immune Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.