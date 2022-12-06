Financial Analysis: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magic Empire Global and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -26.64% -7.85% -3.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.27 -$483.94 million ($0.50) -9.06

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Rating)

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

