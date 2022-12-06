Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.67 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

