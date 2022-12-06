National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) versus Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Head to Head Analysis

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udemy and National American University’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.76 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -12.76 National American University N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National American University has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Udemy and National American University, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 58.66%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than National American University.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Udemy beats National American University on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About National American University

(Get Rating)

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

