Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.15 $8.03 million $0.14 11.64 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Resource presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 183.74%.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Resource beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

