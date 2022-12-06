Critical Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 14.87% 16.87% 13.91% Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.35%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Peraso.

46.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 8.10 $119.41 million $0.61 53.34 Peraso $5.68 million 4.27 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.88

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Peraso on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

