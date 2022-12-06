Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.