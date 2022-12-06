Short Interest in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Decreases By 8.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220,243 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 82,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

