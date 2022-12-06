Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 10.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arbutus Biopharma

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.