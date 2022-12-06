Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 10.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
