Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 511,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANEB stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -1.48. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

