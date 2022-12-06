Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

