Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreases By 9.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

