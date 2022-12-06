Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreases By 9.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.